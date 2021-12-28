VIDEO: Man steals small dog from outside shop

Police on Long Island are looking for the person who stole a small dog from outside a store on Christmas Eve.

The Nassau County Police Department released video footage from a security camera on Woodfield Road in Lakeview showing a man walking up to a dog that was tied up by its leash outside a bodega, picking up the dog, and walking back to his parked SUV, and putting the dog in the back seat.

Police said the man then drove away in the vehicle, which was a black BMW SUV.

(Via Nassau County PD)

When the owner of the dog, a Pomeranian mix, returned to find the pooch gone, he called the cops.

Police described the thief as about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a long black braid. He was wearing beige pants, a beige sweater, a beige puffy vest, and a New York Yankees baseball cap.

Anyone who has information can call either the Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS or the 5th Squad detectives at 516-573-6553.

