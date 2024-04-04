Video: Large alligator wrangled by child on Florida highway

Video captured the moment a child helped wrangle a large alligator on a Jacksonville expressway on Monday.

Footage recorded by Henry Coleman III and obtained by Storyful showed a man and the child taping the alligator's mouth shut while wrangling it. It all unfolded in the middle of a Jacksonville highway.

The video shows the alligator making its way under a police vehicle, but the trapper manages to grab it with a catch pole.

The trapper can then be seen handing the pole to the child, who was standing near the police vehicle. Both the trapper and child then managed to tape the gator up and place it in the trunk of their car.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a state program works to trap alligators in developed areas and bring them to a more natural area for them to reside. That program is known as the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP).

It uses contracted alligator trappers throughout Florida to remove alligators that the FWC deems a nuisance. Alligators that are at least four feet long and could pose a potential threat to people, pets and property are considered a nuisance, wildlife officials said.

Storyful contributed to this report.

