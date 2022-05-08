Video: Men get into knifepoint fight in Brooklyn subway, fall onto tracks

The NYPD is investigating after two men got into a knifepoint fight at a subway station in Brooklyn that ended on the tracks.

Police say the brawl happened at the Broadway Junction station on May 4 at around 9:45 p.m.

Surveillance video released by authorities shows the victim, a 52-year-old man, walking past a man wearing a black Nike hoodie and appearing to inadvertently step on his belongings.

They argue before the man in the hoodie pulls out a knife. He then chases the victim and the pair begin to struggle, ending with both falling onto the tracks.

According to police, at some point, the victim was slashed in the chest, ear, finger, and head.

Both men were able to get off the tracks without being struck by an oncoming train.

The suspect escaped to parts unknown, while the victim received medical treatment for his injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.