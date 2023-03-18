Jimmy Fallon made a surprise appearance at a bar near Rochester, for St. Patrick's Day on Friday.

The talk show host shocked bar patrons at the Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport, New York.

Fallon can be seen playing the guitar and even taking on the lead vocals alongside Celtic rock band 1916.

The band performed ‘Keep Your Hands to Yourself’, the 1986 song by The Georgia Satellites.

Jimmy Fallon Makes Surprise Appearance at Fairport Bar for Saint Patrick's Day

Video taken by the band's videographer shows the TV host leading the crowd in a sing-along.

Local media outlets alost reported that Fallon visited other local bars in the area Friday night.

Fallon hosts "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on weeknights.