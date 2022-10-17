Video: Dramatic NYC jewelry store break-in

The NYPD is looking for three people who carried out a brazen burglary of a Midtown Manhattan jewelry store.

Police say the man used a sledgehammer to break two glass doors at Cellini Jewelers on Park Ave. at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Once inside, they assorted high-end jewelry items. The estimated value of the jewels is more than $500,000.

The break-in crew then took off and remain on the loose.

A full inventory of the items they got away with was still being compiled.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The NYPD released a video of the incident in hopes that someone might be able to help identify them.

The estimated value of the items removed is over $500,000. The individuals fled the location on foot in an unknown direction. No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

In May, the New York City Police Department arrested a member of a crew of brazen jewel thieves they say is responsible for a string of at least 18 heights across New York City.

In one of the incidents that was caught on camera, they used a sledgehammer to smash the front window of a Bronx jewelry store before making off with the valuables.