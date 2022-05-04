VIDEO: Thieves use sledgehammer to rob Bronx jewelry store

A crew of brazen jewel thieves said to be responsible for a string of burglaries across New York City used a sledgehammer to smash the front window of a Bronx jewelry store before making off with the valuable, according to police.

Video released by the NYPD shows a man in a black hooding rushing to the window of a jewelry store on White Plains Road in Pelham Parkway around 3:55 p.m. on Sunday.

The man uses a sledgehammer to bash at the plate glass window, making a hole and grabbing as much jewelry as he could and passing it to an accomplice as store workers tried to close the store's metal shutters.

Authorities said the suspects managed to steal 10 gold chains and 5 gold pendants, valued at a total of $20,000 before escaping in a black BWM 5-series 4-door sedan.

Then, on Monday at around 3 p.m., six of the thieves hit Dorian's Jewelry on Fifth Avenue on 55th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

The suspects used sledgehammers and a pick axe to smash through the store's front window, before stealing over $180K in gold jewelry, escaping in a black Honda Accord and a BMW sedan similar to the one in the previous robbery.

Police have linked the thieves to 16 other incidents across the city, dating back to February 25.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are confidential.