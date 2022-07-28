VIDEO: Donald Trump tees off at Bedminster for start of LIV Golf tournament

Former President Donald Trump teed off with professional golfers at a pro-am at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, N.J. on Thursday morning.

The Saudi Arabian-backed golf tour is holding a tournament at the club this weekend.

Trump drove up in a cart and walked up to the tee hearing cheers.

After a few practice swings, he hit his first shot down the fairway.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Caitlyn Jenner and outspoken former NBA player Charles Barkley were among those participating in the pro-am event.

9/11 families have heavily criticized the LIV Golf tournament.

The group 911 Justice is running ads criticizing the golfers and Trump for hosting it at his club, just 50 miles from Ground Zero. That’s where 15 Saudi terrorists crashed two planes into the World Trade Center. It’s an attack that FBI documents suggest was Saudi Arabia-sponsored.

Critics say the tour is an example of Saudi Arabia's so-called sports washing, paying exorbitant sums to associate the kingdom with sporting events and athletes to obscure Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.