Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Dog in Central Texas jumping for joy at the sight of snow

Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 7 Austin

Dog in Central Texas jumping for joy at the sight of snow

JONAH, Texas - In an event that doesn't happen often, a cold front that made its way through Central Texas brought a little snow along with it. As exciting as it is for Texans to see snow, one pup couldn't help but leap for joy when she saw the snowflakes. 

Bella, the soon to be three-year-old from Jonah, Texas, couldn't quite contain herself when she saw snow falling on Wednesday night. Her owner, Nycolette, captured a video of the pup leaping into the air to catch the snow. "Bella are ya loving it?" Nycolette can be heard saying as the young Viszla jumped across the frame to get at the snow. 

Some snow falls in Central Texas

People across the area are waking to a little bit of snow on cars, roofs and lawns. FOX 7 Austin's Jacqueline Sarkissian has more on the winter blast that hit late last night but isn't sticking around for long.

RELATED: Snow falls in parts of Central Texas

Snow fell through Central Texas on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning as temperatures fell to below freezing. The snow didn't stay around too long, however, most of it was melted away as the sun rose Thursday morning. 