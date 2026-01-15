Video captures brawl between parents during youth basketball game in Staten Island

The Brief Two moms got into a violent fight during a youth basketball game in Staten Island last month. The brawl escalated as fellow spectators tried to separate the moms. Both moms were banned from future games under a new policy.



Chaos ensued when a group of unruly parents caused a spectacle during a Catholic youth basketball game in Staten Island that ended with a new banning policy.

What we know:

A violent brawl erupted at St. Teresa in Castleton Corners during a 6th grade boys game against Saint Clare on December 20.

Surveillance video captured the moment a courtside shouting match between two women quickly escalated into a barrage of punches and hair pulling.

Other spectators, coaches and referees rushed onto the court to separate the women, but another fight broke out, and the women continued their brawl.

Moms banned

Dig deeper:

The on-court violence sparked a new policy that left both women banned indefinitely from attending the Catholic Youth Organization games.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella says he’s trying to crack down on increasing aggression among spectators.

"If a spectator at a CYO game is removed or asked to leave the gym by a referee, that person would face a one-year suspension from attending any game," Fossella said.

Two removals will result in a lifetime ban from all CYO sporting events.

What they're saying:

Some parents say the policy could help curb recent behavior, while others believe it's overkill.

"Yeah, you’re an adult. You know better. It’s good sports—relax. Especially at a school."