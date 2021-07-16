Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 6:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
5
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County

VIDEO: Suspect in custody after attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old in Queens

By
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Richmond Hill
FOX 5 NY

Mother stops son's attempted kidnapping in Queens

A horrifying attempted abduction was caught on camera in Queens on Friday.

NEW YORK - Police say they have arrested one of the two suspects caught on camera Friday attempting to kidnap a child as he walked with his mother and other children along a street in Queens.

The horrifying incident happened on Thursday at 8 p.m. in front of 117-02 Hillside Avenue in Richmond Hill. Video shows the driver of a vehicle park the car, run to the sidewalk, and grabbed 5-year-old Jacob Diaz, as his mother Dolores and the other children attempted to stop him. The suspect shoved the five-year-old into the car's backseat.

"I was scared, I got nervous and screamed," Dolores Diaz told FOX 5 NY. "In that moment I wasn’t in shock or nervous I just acted."  

Diaz and one of the children followed the victim and the suspect in an attempt to reach the boy. According to Diaz, the two suspects in the car began arguing, which was when Jacob pulled himself up and headed towards the front passenger window, which was open.

"I fought, they say you fight tooth and nail for your children and that’s what I did," said Diaz.

Attempted kidnapping thwarted

The NYPD released this shocking video of the attempted kidnapping of a child in Queens. The child's mother and other children helped save the victim.

The shocking video shows the moment Diaz pulled her son out of the car. 

As the older model, maroon 4-door sedan peeled away, three men approached the car in the street trying to stop the driver. The vehicle sped off southbound on Hillside Avenue and then westbound on Jamaica Avenue.  One of the men appeared to knock off the vehicle's side-view mirror.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The NYPD has identified the arrested suspect as James McGonagle, 24, of Queens. He has been charged with attempted kidnapping, reckless endangerment, and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

Authorities are still searching for the second suspect, who they describe as a light-skinned male, 50 to 60 years old, with eyeglasses; last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM  or on Twitter @NYPDTips

All calls are strictly confidential, said police.

A late model, four-door sedan was used in the attempted kidnapping of a boy in Richmond Hill, Queens.

A late model, four-door sedan was used in the attempted kidnapping of a boy in Richmond Hill, Queens. (NYPD)