Video: 2 teens brutally beaten, slashed in the Bronx

The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying suspects seen in a shocking video beating and robbing a pair of teenagers in the Bronx last week.

Investigators say that just before 5:30 a.m. on August 20, the victims, a pair of 16-year-old boys were leaving an apartment on East 171st Street in the Claremont section when a gang of at least five suspects attacked them.

Surveillance footage released by police shows the victims being pushed down a flight of stairs before being punched and kicked repeatedly as they lay on the ground.

One of the victims was slashed in the left leg and had his cellphone and roughly $100 cash taken from him.

The second victim was slashed on his left cheek and also had his cellphone stolen.

Both teenagers were transported to Montefiore Medical Center in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

