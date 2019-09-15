Veterans hit NYC streets on horseback to raise suicide awareness

When Mitchell Reno returned home after fighting overseas with the U.S. military, he says he had to face a whole new battle: substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.

But now he is three and a half years sober and on the road to recovery, thanks to BraveHearts equine therapy program for veterans.

“We learn to trust again from them and it’s pretty awesome,” Reno said.

BraveHearts, a nonprofit that provides equine assisted-activities to veterans at no cost, brought its annual multi-city tour called “Trail to zero” to New York City on Saturday to help shed light on veteran suicide.

Each ride is 20 miles long, commemorating the number of veterans lost to suicide each day. The ultimate goal of the ride is to bring that number to zero.

“To lose one veteran a day to suicide is too many, let alone 20,” said Meggan Hill-McQueeney, President and COO of BraveHearts.