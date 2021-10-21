Vermont man paid $4K to have person tortured and killed on video

article

WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS DISTURBING DETAILS: A Vermont man paid a woman to kidnap and film a victim being tortured and killed, federal prosecutors say.

Sean Fiore, 37, of Burlington, Vermont pleaded guilty last week in connection with the disturbing case.

He faced murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap and murder a person overseas, conspiracy to produce child pornography, and possession of child pornography in connection with the case.



Prosecutors say that Fiore admitted to using WhatsApp to communicate with a woman in Venezuela. He said he was interested in purchasing a video that depicting the kidnapping and torture of a "slave." The woman agreed to make the video for $600, which Fiore delivered in the form of Amazon gift cards.

The woman said she was going to use a child to make the video and later sent a link to a video file depicting the sadistic abuse of a young boy.

Fiore then requested another video with the woman torturing and killing a "slave" she would kidnap in Venezuela. The woman told Fiore that she intended to kidnap a slave by enticing a man to leave with her from a party with the promise of sex. Fiore sent specifications for the types of physical abuse, humiliation, and manner of death he wished to see in the video.

Fiore agreed to pay $4,000 for the second video. The woman later sent Fiore a link to a 58-minute video file depicting the requested sadistic abuse and possible death of a man.

Fiore faces up to life in prison in connection with the case. U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss set a sentencing date of March 1, 2022.

The woman who sent Fiore the videos, Vasquez Flores, is charged with conspiracy to murder and kidnap a person in a foreign country, conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography, and aiding and abetting the receipt of child pornography.

Vasquez Flores was arrested in Colombia pursuant to an Interpol Red Notice on Sept. 18, 2020. The United States is seeking her extradition from Colombia to the United States to face these charges.