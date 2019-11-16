Venice begins clean-up after devastating flooding

The world-famous St. Mark’s Square in Venice reopened Saturday, one day after devastatingly high flood waters forced it to close and inundated much of the city.

Despite sunny skies, the city remained on edge due to possibly more wind-propelled high tidal waters during the weekend. The city was struck Tuesday by devastating floods, the worst in decades.

Shop owners returned to their stores to begin the cleanup process and assess the damage, assisted by hundreds of young volunteers.

“This is our city,” said Laura Franco, a student at Venice’s Music Conservatory who showed up with a handful of friends Saturday morning.

The city’s mayor, Luigi Burgnaro, estimated that damages from the flooding would cost at least 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) and that a final tally of the damage would be done once the city dries out.

On Thursday, the government declared a state of emergency, approving 20 million euros ($22.1 million) to help Venice repair the most urgent damage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Advertisement