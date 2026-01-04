Venezuela not among 48 nations heading to 2026 FIFA World Cup in US

The Brief Venezuela is not qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite the expanded 48-team field. Interest has spiked as Venezuela dominates headlines after the U.S. captured President Nicolás Maduro. The country’s national team was eliminated from qualifying and later fired its head coach.



With Venezuela suddenly at the center of international attention after U.S. forces captured President Nicolás Maduro and brought him to face criminal charges, some Americans are asking whether the country will also be represented on the world stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

What we know:

Venezuela is not one of the nations qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA expanded the tournament to 48 teams, creating new opportunities for countries that had never reached the men’s World Cup. Even with the expanded field, Venezuela failed to secure a qualifying spot through South America’s CONMEBOL process.

According to FIFA’s official qualification list, Venezuela was eliminated before the final round of confirmed entries.

Why people are asking now

Search interest in Venezuela has surged following dramatic developments involving the country and the United States.

U.S. forces recently carried out operations in Venezuela that led to the reported capture of President Nicolás Maduro, escalating a long-running standoff between Washington and Caracas. Legal questions surrounding Maduro’s arrest and whether the U.S. could effectively take control of Venezuela’s government have dominated headlines in recent days.

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, with matches scheduled across U.S. cities, Venezuela’s sudden presence in American news cycles has prompted some readers to wonder whether the country will also appear in the tournament itself.

What happened to Venezuela’s soccer team

Venezuela’s failure to qualify was followed by upheaval within its national soccer program.

In 2025, the Venezuelan Football Federation dismissed head coach Fernando Batista after the team’s qualifying campaign ended short of a World Cup berth. The decision came after losses eliminated Venezuela from contention, even with additional slots available due to the tournament’s expansion.

Venezuela remains one of the few South American nations never to qualify for a men’s World Cup.

Big picture view:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is already drawing global attention beyond soccer.

The tournament will be hosted jointly by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, and recent events surrounding the World Cup have intersected with global politics. During the World Cup final draw, former President Donald Trump was awarded FIFA’s first-ever Peace Prize, underscoring how the event has become intertwined with diplomatic and political symbolism.

Despite the heightened spotlight on Venezuela for geopolitical reasons, the country will not be represented on the field when the tournament begins next year.