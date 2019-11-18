Velofix mobile bike repair shop is 'AAA of bicycle repairs'

According to a community health survey - nearly 1.6 million New Yorkers cycle around the city at least once a year. With 100 miles of new, protected bike lanes installed under the de Blasio administration - one company is making it easier for cyclists to get tuned up and stay on the road. “It’s like the AAA of bicycle repair.”

Velofix is making it easy for New Yorkers to save time and ride more. Whether you need a quick tune up, major overhaul, or a new bike constructed – Velofix vans can help you. Instead of scrambling to find a bike shop near you, you can go on the Velofix app or website, and schedule your service, and the service van comes to you. We chatted with Velofix CEO, Chris Guillemet to learn more about the company.