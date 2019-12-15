Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle fire closes Lincoln Tunnel causing gridlock

Published 
Updated 52 mins ago
Lincoln Tunnel
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 30: Cars drive towards the Lincoln Tunnel on July 30, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - Traffic is flowing, again, into the Lincoln Tunnel for motorists headed to New Jersey after a car fire forced its closure Sunday night.

All lanes of traffic in the center tube were closed in both directions for several hours on Sunday evening, causing major delays.

The center tube reopened just after 8:30 p.m., however officials told drivers to be aware of residual delays.

A Volvo SUV caught fire at around 5 p.m. and was extinguished about 10 minutes later, according to officials.

Heat from the fire caused damage to tiles in the tunnel that were repaired.

While buses arriving and departing from the Port Authority Bus Terminal were not impacted, motorists at the tunnelsat in traffic for several hours.

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------