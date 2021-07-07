Expand / Collapse search
'Vax That Thang Up': Juvenile remixes 1999 classic for dating app

By Ronnie Marley
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 26 Houston
Legends of Hip Hop Concert - Atlanta article

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 28: Rapper Juvenile performs onstage during "The Legends of Hip-Hop" concert at Wolf Creek Amphitheater on July 28, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

A song that took over ‘99 into 2000’ is getting a revamp in an effort to get people vaccinated.

BLK, the largest dating app made for Black singles, partnered with rap legends Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and Mia X, turning the iconic rap classic "Back That Thang Up" into a new vaccine anthem called "Vax That Thang Up."

The video is a pro-vaccination campaign encouraging all to get vaccinated before finding a date.

"Before you find a date, yeah, you gotta wait yeah, you gotta go vaccinate, yeah, in the streets, yeah," the song stated.

The music video is fun, along with the message of making sure everyone gets vaccinated.

Juvenile told TMZ, "he wanted to do something positive for his community and to show how much he cares about protecting not only himself but also his family."

BLK said says Black adults under the age of 40 are the most likely group to avoid the COVID-19 vaccination, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

So, if you’re "feeling freaky all night yeah, you need to vax that thang up."