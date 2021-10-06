Vandals target Theodore Roosevelt statue outside AMNH

The NYPD is searching for two vandals who defaced the Theodore Roosevelt statue outside of the American Museum of Natural History early Wednesday morning.

Police say that just after midnight, museum security saw a man and woman use some sort of paint or dye to vandalize the base of the statue before running away.

The statue has recently been criticized as being racist. It shows Roosevelt on a horse with a Native American man on one side and a Black man on the other.

The city is set to remove the statue soon.

