Van drives off highway and overturns in NJ

A fatal vehicle crash in Morris County, New Jersey, shut down part of State Route 24 on Wednesday morning.

A van apparently went off the road and into a wooded area on the embankment near Morristown Airport in Hanover Township.

One person was killed and several others were hurt, New Jersey State Police said. Police shut down all eastbound lanes near mile post 2.

Video from SkyFOX showed the overturned van among some trees a few dozen feet from the side of the road. The guard rail appeared intact, so it is not clear how or where the vehicle drove off the eastbound lanes.

The crash prompted a large response from medical, police, and fire personnel. The police requested that crime scene staff and the Fatal Accident Investigation Unit respond.