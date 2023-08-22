Gunfire erupts at Valley Stream party on Long Island

An investigation is underway after several shots were fired at a party in Valley Stream on Long Island, police said.

Gunfire erupted Monday around 8:30 p.m. near Ocean Avenue.

According to witnesses, there was a "calm and peaceful" gathering with a few dozen people in their teens to early 20’s celebrating the end of the summer.

An argument allegedly unfolded, and shouting was followed by running and people crying.

Detectives combed the area for any evidence. Bullet holes were seen in nearby windows.

The Nassau County Police Department did not say how many people were injured, or the extent of those injuries.

It’s unknown at this time if police are looking for potential suspects.