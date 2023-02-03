Valentine's Day: Here are the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023
Have you made a reservation for Valentine’s Day yet?
With the holiday quickly approaching, it may be time to sift through all your options for the perfect romantic evening and meal.
To help aid you in your quest, OpenTable has come up with its 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023.
Featuring spots that diners say deliver on romance, OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million U.S. diner reviews.
Most Romantic Restaurants, California tops list
OpenTable's 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America represents beloved diner spots coast-to-coast.
This year, the list spans 27 states, with California, once again, taking home the #1 spot, with 13 restaurants on the list.
Looking at cities, Phoenix, Arizona topped the list with 9 restaurants in the top 100, followed by New York City and Las Vegas with 8.
While over 20 different cuisines are spotlighted, diners equate romance with Steakhouses (19% of the list), followed by Seafood (18%), American (17%) and Italian (9%).
Booking Valentine’s Day reservations
But, whether celebrating Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day or Palentine's Day, OpenTable says the time to book reservations is now.
Last year, more than half (54%) of Valentine's Day reservations were booked by February 7 – but diners seeking a table at one of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants should plan to book even earlier: in the past, the restaurants on this list booked up by February 1.
"Over the 2022 holiday season and into January, dining exceeded pre-pandemic levels – we anticipate this trend to continue through Valentine's Day," said John Tsou, VP of Marketing for OpenTable. "Data from our Q1 Diners Survey also revealed that US diners are looking to splurge for the holiday: over one-third plan to spend more money on Valentine's Day dining this year, compared to years past."
The 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023
Alabama
- Connors Steak & Seafood – Huntsville, AL
Arizona
- Arrowhead Grill – Glendale, AZ
- Cafe Monarch – Scottsdale, AZ
- Dahl & DiLuca Ristorante Italiano – Sedona, AZ
- Dominick's Steakhouse – Scottsdale, AZ
- elements at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain – Paradise Valley, AZ
- Lon's at The Hermosa – Paradise Valley, AZ
- Mariposa – Sedona, AZ
- Ocean 44 – Scottsdale, AZ
- Steak 44 – Phoenix, AZ
California
- 555 East – Long Beach, CA
- 71Above – Los Angeles, CA
- Bacari - Silver Lake – Los Angeles, CA
- C-Level – San Diego, CA
- Cesarina – San Diego, CA
- Copley's on Palm Canyon – Palm Springs, CA
- Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar, CA
- Girl & the Goat L.A. – Los Angeles, CA
- House of Prime Rib – San Francisco, CA
- La Boheme – West Hollywood, CA
- Musso & Frank Grill – Los Angeles, CA
- Pacific Coast Grill – Cardiff-By-The-Sea, CA
- Spencer's Restaurant – Palm Springs, CA
Colorado
- Guard & Grace – Denver, CO
- Shanahan's Steakhouse – Denver, CO
Connecticut
- Ballo Italian Mohegan Sun – Uncasville, CT
District of Columbia
- Filomena Ristorante – Washington, DC
- Le Diplomate – Washington, DC
- Old Ebbitt Grill – Washington, D.C.
Florida
- Charley's Steak House – Tampa, FL
- Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant – Tampa, FL
- Dry Dock Waterfront Grill – Longboat Key, FL
- Kyle G's Prime Seafood – Jensen Beach, FL
- Latitudes Key West, FL on Sunset Key – Key West, FL
- Ocean Prime – Tampa, FL
- Sacred Pepper – Tampa, FL
- Truluck's - Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab – Naples, FL
Georgia
- Canoe – Atlanta, GA
- The Olde Pink House Restaurant – Savannah, GA
Hawaii
- Fleetwood's On Front St. – Lahaina, HI
- Hy's Steak House Waikiki – Honolulu, HI
- Mala Ocean Tavern – Lahaina, HI
- Mama's Fish House – Paia, HI
- Merriman's – Waimea – Big Island – Kamuela, HI
- Orchids at Halekulani – Honolulu, HI
- The Plantation House Restaurant – Lahaina, HI
- The Signature Prime Steak & Seafood – Honolulu, HI
Illinois
- 3 Arts Club Cafe at RH Chicago – Chicago, IL
- Andy's Jazz Club – Chicago, IL
- Meson Sabika – Naperville, IL
- Mon Ami Gabi – Chicago, IL
Indiana
- St. Elmo Steak House – Indianapolis, IN
- The Cake Bake Shop - Carmel City Center – Carmel, IN
Kansas
- Bristol Seafood Grill – Leawood, KS
Kentucky
- Malone's - Louisville – Louisville, KY
- Patti's 1880's Settlement – Grand Rivers, KY
Louisiana
- GW Fins – New Orleans, LA
- Muriel's Jackson Square – New Orleans, LA
Minnesota
- Baldamar – Roseville, MN
North Carolina
- Green Valley Grill – Greensboro, NC
- Print Works Bistro – Greensboro, NC
New Jersey
- 618 – Freehold, NJ
- Chart House Restaurant - Weehawken – Weehawken, NJ
- Tisha's – Cape May, NJ
- Washington Inn – Cape May, NJ
New Mexico
Nevada
- Amalfi - Caesars Palace Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
- Beauty & Essex- Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
- Delmonico Steakhouse – Las Vegas, NV
- Eiffel Tower – Las Vegas, NV
- Golden Steer Steakhouse – Las Vegas, NV
- Hell's Kitchen - Caesars Palace Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
- Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab - Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
- Lawry's The Prime Rib - Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
New York
- Gallaghers Steakhouse - Manhattan – New York, NY
- RH Rooftop Restaurant New York – New York, NY
Ohio
- Carlo & Johnny – Cincinnati, OH
- Lindey's – Columbus, OH
- Pepp & Dolores – Cincinnati, OH
- Pier W – Cleveland, OH
- Sotto – Cincinnati, OH
Pennsylvania
- 1906 at Longwood Gardens – Kennett Square, PA
- Devon Seafood + Steak - Hershey – Hershey, PA
- Monterey Bay Fish Grotto - Mt. Washington – Pittsburgh, PA
- Parc – Philadelphia, PA
- Talula's Garden – Philadelphia, PA
Rhode Island
- Boat House Waterfront Dining – Tiverton, RI
- Coast Guard House – Narragansett, RI
- Hemenway's – Providence, RI
- Los Andes Restaurant – Providence, RI
South Carolina
- Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte) – Hilton Head, SC
Tennessee
- Coastal Fish Company – Memphis, TN
- Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse - Nashville – Nashville, TN
- Porch & Parlor Prime Steakhouse – Memphis, TN
- Southern Social – Germantown, TN
Texas
- Perry's Steakhouse & Grille – Grapevine – TX
- Steak 48 - Houston – Houston, TX
- Steiner Ranch Steakhouse – Austin, TX
Washington
- The Pink Door – Seattle, WA
The 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023 can be viewed here.