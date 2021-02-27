Vaccine sites in Brooklyn, Queens expand eligibility

article

As of 8 a.m. Saturday morning, the mass COVID vaccination sites at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn and at York College in Queens have expanded appointment eligibility to their entire boroughs, regardless of zip code.

The sites run seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and are run jointly by FEMA and the state.

Anyone looking to schedule an appointment at one of the two sites can do so by visiting New York's "Am I Eligible" website or by calling its COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that the state will be partnering with local health departments to include vaccination sites for the 65+ population across New York. The sites will operate in partnership with local health departments and, where needed, will provide assistance to New Yorkers with transportation to and from vaccination facilities and special support for paperwork regarding their vaccination.

Cuomo also announced that the state's 7-day average COVID positivity rate has dropped to 3.18%, the lowest number since November 26 and hospitalizations dropped to 5445, the lowest since December 12.

"New Yorkers have shown strength and resilience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're going to need more of it as we work to get everyone vaccinated across the state," Governor Cuomo said. "The footrace between the positivity rate and the vaccination rate is progressing in our favor and we've been able to reopen different sectors of our economy, but we still need more vaccines to propel us over the finish line. We have continuously opened more vaccination sites as our supply allows, and we're ready to get shots in arms as quickly and fairly as possible as our allocations increase. We can get to the light at the end of the tunnel, but we're going to need to stay safe and vigilant and care for our fellow New Yorkers."