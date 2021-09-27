Expand / Collapse search

Vaccine deadline arrives for NY hospital, nursing home workers

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated just in
New York
FOX 5 NY

NY Hospitals prepare for vaccine mandate

Like schools, hospitals in New York are also getting ready for a potential labor shortage as the state's vaccine mandate deadline draws closer.

NEW YORK - The deadline for hospital and nursing home workers in New York state to be vaccinated against COVID-19 arrived Monday with the prospect of severe staff shortages fueled by workers getting suspended or fired for refusing to be inoculated.

With thousands of workers still thought to be holding out, hospital administrators prepared contingency plans that included cutting back on noncritical services and limiting admissions at nursing homes.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said this weekend she was prepared to call in medically trained National Guard members and retirees, or vaccinated workers from outside the state, to fill any gaps. The governor has held firm on the mandate in the face of pleas to delay it and multiple lawsuits challenging its constitutionality.

"I am hopeful I do not have to do this. I don't have to do this if people get vaccinated. There are plenty of hours left in the day, but I know I need to be prepared," said Hochul Monday during a briefing on the mandate.

Hochul prepared for hospital shortage

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is signing an executive order Monday that would allow health care workers from outside the state to work in New York hospitals and health facilities.

All health care workers in New York state at hospitals and nursing homes are required to be vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Monday. Employees who refuse the shots face suspensions and termination.

The rules apply not just to people like doctors and nurses, but also to others who work in health care institutions, like food service workers, administrators and cleaners.

RELATED: Panel to decide if COVID vaccine mandate in schools, health care holds

Confusion at NYC schools despite mandate hold

Despite a temporary injunction for NYC school staffers and state health workers to have at least one COVID shot, there was confusion at city schools at the start of the school week along with fears of understaffing.

The mandate comes as hospitals are already reeling from staff shortages fueled in part by workers retiring and employees seeking other jobs after 18 months of the pandemic.

Health care workers can apply for a religious exemption, at least for now. A federal judge on Oct. 12 will consider a legal challenge arguing that such exemptions are constitutionally required.

With the Associated Press