Vaccination hub for theater, film, TV, radio workers opens as NYC reaches milestone

With new vaccination hubs opening in all five boroughs this week including one in Times Square, New York City has reached a major milestone in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, announced Mayor Bill de Blasio.

More than five million COVID19 vaccine shots have been administered as of Monday with 553,342 doses administered on Thursday alone. The city is on pace to meet its goal of vaccinating five million New Yorkers by June.

"For a long time, we've been saying we could beat half a million doses a week," said de Blasio. "We have now met that goal and surpassed it and we're going to keep going. I'm really excited about where we can keep going, obviously if we have the supply. We've seen some issues with J&J, that's going to be a problem in weeks ahead but overall supply has been growing. We need it to keep growing so we can meet our goal."

De Blasio will tour the Broadway vaccination hub at 20 Times Square Monday alongside actor and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi, and Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Anne del Castillo.

The site is dedicated to theater, film, TV and radio workers as part of the city's effort to bring back more entertainment.

"The work being done to bring back the New York arts and entertainment industry it's just, we have to bring it back to life," said Rebecca Damon, President SAG-AFTRA NY. "I think we understand there will not be a real recovery without this vital segment of our economy, one key to restoring tho is the good union jobs, is vaccination, and this vaccination site in heart of times square is a real particular value for our segment of the industry."

After the tour de Blasio, Miranda, and the group will attend a speaking and performance program at Father Duffy Square.

The Broadway League, a trade association for the industry, halted performances on March 12, 2020, as part of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. It's not clear exactly when they would reopen, but de Blasio suggested it could happen in the fall.