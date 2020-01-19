UWS water main break suspends subway service, snarls traffic

A water main break on the Upper West Side near 103rd Street and Central Park West sent water flooding into a nearby subway station and caused significant traffic delays.

According to the MTA, New York City Transit crews were alerted to the break at roughly 7:50 a.m. and streets in the area were temporarily closed and subway service on the A, C, and D lines was suspended from 125th Street to Columbus Circle.

The water main was shut off by the New York City Department of Environmental Protection at approximately 9 a.m., and authorities are still working to dewater the tracks and assess any impact to signals and other systems.

A previous water main break Monday morning sent water spilling into streets and subways stations around Lincoln Center, in the area of 62nd Street and Broadway. That break severely disrupted the morning commute and forced subway service suspension for most of that day.

“This is the second time this week our customers have been denied service for too lengthy a period because of a major city water main break that flooded our system,” New York City Transit said in a statement. “We hope this latest incident will spur quicker shut-off response times by the city and a review of its aging system in hopes of avoiding similar situations moving forward.”