Upper West Side preschool abruptly closes, sending parents scrambling

Some parents on the Upper West Side are upset and disappointed over the fact that the preschool their children go to is closing its doors

"We are struggling and scrambling to find alternatives," said mom Paola Wagner.

She and other parents say the news was so sudden and so close to the end of the school year that now they are left looking for summer camp alternatives, and a new school for the next school year.

"I wish they would have reached out to us. I think all the parents would have done something to try and help keep it open." — Mom, Brook Tay

The ‘Day School’ is part of the Christ & Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

Parents pay tuition between $16,000 and $25,000 for the school year, depending on the program.

In April, a letter from the church leadership informed parents that the school would be closing.

The letter cited several reasons including: financial, low enrollment and maintenance requirements.

"Childcare is complicated and very expensive," said parent Regina Fechter who is one of many now looking for alternative solutions.

The parents say that they feel for those who have been teaching their children because they’re now without a job.

We reached out to church leadership for a comment. In that letter the reverend in charge said: