NYC family seeks help finding missing father with dementia

The family of 69-year-old Alberto Saldana is urgently seeking help to find him after he went missing nearly a week ago from the Upper West Side.

The search is becoming increasingly urgent because Saldana suffers from Alzheimer's and dementia. He has been missing since last Wednesday.

Saldana was last seen on surveillance footage wearing a t-shirt and pajama pants, but was later spotted in a green jacket, hat, and gloves. He was walking along West End Avenue near West 70th Street near his apartment building.

"He left here with a t-shirt and pajama pants. No wallet. No ID. No phone," Saldana's son David said.

Saldana's wife and six adult children are worried sick about him and have been rotating shifts around the clock in front of the building asking neighbors to keep their eyes open.

"We have our days where we're really strong, and we have our days when we break down," Saldana's daughter Maria Montero said.

Montero flew in from Texas.

Her brother David arrived from Miami after their father disappeared. He was the Superintendent of the apartment building for about 20 years until he was recently forced to retire because of his health.

"Somebody gave him clothes because he's wearing a green jacket now, a hat, some gloves and some pants that look like hospital pants," Montero said.

Within 15 minutes of Saldana walking off last week, the family filed a missing person report with police. The NYPD has now issued an alert asking the public for help finding him.

"Everybody here loves him," Montero said.