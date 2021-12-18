Expand / Collapse search

UTFO’s Kangol Kid dies after battle with cancer at 55

By Jonathan Landrum
Long Island
Associated Press
Kangol Kid attends Kangol Harlem With Legendary Damon on November 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary hip-hop group UTFO, has died after a battle with colon cancer. He was 55.

The family of Kangol Kid — whose real name is Shaun Shiller Fequiere — said in a statement that he died peacefully around 3 a.m. Saturday at a hospital in Manhasset, New York. He was diagnosed with cancer in February.

Kid was known for often sporting the popular Kangol headwear and being a member of UTFO, which stands for Untouchable Force Organization. The four-member group was known for 1980s hits including "Roxanne, Roxanne" and "Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me."

Along with his hip-hop success, Kid became recognized for his efforts against breast cancer through the Mama Luke Foundation. Following his diagnosis, he had spoken publicly about the need for regular screening.

