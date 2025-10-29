Users report Outlook outage affecting Microsoft services

article

The Brief Thousands of users reported problems accessing Outlook and Microsoft 365 starting around 1:50 p.m., according to Downdetector. Reports of outages peaked at over 2,000, with users unable to view emails, load calendars, or open apps like PowerPoint. Microsoft has not yet issued a public statement about the cause of the outage.



Thousands of users reported issues accessing Outlook on Wednesday, according to Downdetector.

What we know:

Reports began surfacing shortly after 1:50 p.m., with users experiencing widespread outages across Microsoft’s email and productivity platforms.

Several Microsoft programs appeared to be offline. Impacted programs include Microsoft 365 as well as Outlook.

At 1 p.m. Downdetector recorded more than 2,000 reports of service disruptions.

Frustrated users took to social media platforms such as X to share their experiences, citing trouble viewing emails, loading calendars, and accessing Microsoft 365 applications like PowerPoint. Many also noted that the Outlook mobile app was not functioning properly.

Microsoft has not publicly responded to the outage reports.