Team USA cricket roster: Who's on the team?

The U.S. national cricket team has already made a dent in the hierarchy of the game by beating Pakistan last week at the Twenty20 World Cup.

Now the team is set to play against India on Wednesday on Long Island.

The Americans aren’t expected to win, but neither were they expected to beat Pakistan.

Similar to the match against Pakistan, the Americans will most likely have the crowd's support at the temporary Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

USA T20 Cricket World Cup roster:

Monank Patel (c)

Aaron Jones (vc)

Andries Gous

Corey Anderson

Ali Khan

Harmeet Singh

Jessy Singh

Milind Kumar

Nisarg Patel

Nitish Kumar

Noshtush Kenjige

Saurabh Netravalkar

Shadley van Schalkwyk

Steven Taylor

Shayan Jahangir

Gajanand Singh (reserve)

Juanoy Drysdale (reserve)

Yasir Mohammad (reserve)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.