Team USA cricket roster: Who's on the team?
LONG ISLAND - The U.S. national cricket team has already made a dent in the hierarchy of the game by beating Pakistan last week at the Twenty20 World Cup.
Now the team is set to play against India on Wednesday on Long Island.
The Americans aren’t expected to win, but neither were they expected to beat Pakistan.
Similar to the match against Pakistan, the Americans will most likely have the crowd's support at the temporary Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.
USA T20 Cricket World Cup roster:
- Monank Patel (c)
- Aaron Jones (vc)
- Andries Gous
- Corey Anderson
- Ali Khan
- Harmeet Singh
- Jessy Singh
- Milind Kumar
- Nisarg Patel
- Nitish Kumar
- Noshtush Kenjige
- Saurabh Netravalkar
- Shadley van Schalkwyk
- Steven Taylor
- Shayan Jahangir
- Gajanand Singh (reserve)
- Juanoy Drysdale (reserve)
- Yasir Mohammad (reserve)
The Associated Press contributed to this report.