US Open Fan Week 2024: What to know, full guide of events

The first major U.S. Open event, called Fan Week, has begun, and guess what – it's FREE.

Here’s what you need to know:

At Fan Week, people will get an inside look and watch practices and matches at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens. It is basically a kick-off party for the U.S. Open tournament.

Fan Week will allow for photo ops and meet and greets with tennis stars. Fan Week runs through Aug. 25.

Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling country music artist Dierks Bentley, with special guest Chase Rice, kicked off Fan Week with a special performance.

What other events are going to be held this week?

Monday, Aug. 19:

1. Legends of the Open

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium

About: U.S. Open legends Tommy Haas, Garbiñe Muguruza, James Blake and Bethanie Mattek-Sands will hit the court.

2. Marvel Character "Meet & Greet" and Comic Book Giveaway

Time: All day

Location: Fan Access pass tent

About: "Grab your racquet and celebrate the upcoming US Open with your custom @Marvel comic featuring 25 real tennis players, including Naomi Osaka and Carlos Alcaraz!" U.S. Open said on Instagram. This year's theme is the "Power of Tennis". Fans will receive an original comic book featuring the world’s biggest tennis stars alongside the Avengers. 15,000 copies will be given away for free!

Tuesday, Aug. 20:

1. Arthur Ashe Stadium Experience Upgrade

Time: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium

About: Watch some of the best players as they practice for the U.S. Open with a great seat!

2. U.S. Open Mixed Madness

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium

About: Popular tennis duos such as Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios, Aryna Sabalenka and Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton and Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas will compete. A portion of the proceeds will support the USTA Foundation. Tickets start at $30.

3. Marvel Character "Meet & Greet" and Comic Book Giveaway

Time: All day

Location: Fan Access pass tent

Wednesday, Aug. 21:

1. Stars of the Open

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium

About: Get ready to see an exhibit of U.S. Open legends and tennis players. Stars include, Novak Djokovic, John McEnroe, Carlos Alcaraz, Andre Agassi, Juan Martín del Potro, Gabriela Sabatini, Caroline Wozniacki, Andy Roddick, Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula and more. Click here to purchase tickets.

2. U.S. Open Mixed Madness

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium

About: Popular tennis duos such as Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios, Aryna Sabalenka and Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton and Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas will compete. A portion of the proceeds will support the USTA Foundation. Tickets start at $30.

3. Marvel Character "Meet & Greet" and Comic Book Giveaway

Time: All day

Location: Fan Access pass tent

Thursday, Aug. 22:

1. Stars of the Open

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium

2. Flavors of the Open

Time: 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Location: Louis Armstrong Stadium

About: The U.S. Open's culinary event returns again! Get ready to taste food from other U.S. Open vendors and enjoy the live music. Celebrity chefs such as Pat LaFrieda, Alex Guarnaschelli, Masaharu Morimoto, Kwame Onwuachi, Ed Brown, Simon Kim and David Burke will be there. This year's vendors include Korilla BBQ, Poke Yachty, San Matteo NYC, Dos Toros Taqueria, Red Hook Lobster Pound, Fuku, Hill Country BBQ, King Souvlaki, The Migrant Kitchen, La Casa De Masa, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, and The Nourish Spot. Plus, some of your favorite players will make a special appearance. This event is for people 21 and over.

3. Marvel Character "Meet & Greet" and Comic Book Giveaway

Time: All day

Location: Fan Access pass tent

Friday, Aug. 23:

1. Marvel Character "Meet & Greet" and Comic Book Giveaway

Time: All day

Location: Fan Access pass tent

2. U.S. Open Block Party

Time: 8-10 p.m.

Location: Fountain Plaza Stage

About: DJ D-Nice and DJ Millie are set to perform at the US Open Block Party and are ready to party! This event is sold out.

Saturday, Aug. 24:

1. Arthur Ashe Kids Day

Time: 9:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Location: Grounds

About: Parents, it's time to bring your kids to the tennis court! If your child has a passion for tennis this event is just for them and there are activities for the whole family to enjoy. Click here to find the grounds on a map.

2. Marvel Character "Meet & Greet" and Comic Book Giveaway

Time: 9:30 a.m. -4 p.m.

Location: Fan Access pass tent

Sunday, Aug. 25:

1. Open Practice

Location: Grounds

About: Fans can watch their favorite tennis players practice for the big U.S. Open tournament.

2. Marvel Character "Meet & Greet" and Comic Book Giveaway

Time: All day

Location: Fan Access pass tent

"Throughout the next three weeks, we anticipate more than one million fans will attend our Fan Week and matches at the US Open, and mass transit is the only way to go," Zausner said.

For the last two days of US Open Fan Week, Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25, there will be no direct ​trains between Manhattan and Queens due to track replacement. ​Trains will operate in two sections:

Between Flushing-Main St and Queensboro Plaza Between Times Sq-42 St and 34 St-Hudson Yards

Fans traveling to and from Manhattan can take the N train, which is providing alternate service between Times Sq-42 St and Queensboro Plaza, where train service resumes; or take the LIRR to Mets-Willets Point via the Port Washington Branch from Grand Central or Penn Station. The LIRR will cross-honor NYCT fares during that weekend while trackwork is underway.

This year's tournament starts Aug. 26 and ends Sept. 8.

US Open general admission tickets

US Open merchandise

