US Navy elite paratroopers parachute into MetLife Stadium ahead of Army- Navy game

Ahead of the big football game between the U.S. Army Black Knights and the U.S. Navy Midshipmen, an elite group of paratroopers parachuted into MetLife Stadium for a practice run.

Known as the Leap Frogs, the official parachute demonstration team of the Navy will deliver the game ball to the referees on the field Saturday afternoon. On Friday morning, they jumped from a military plane and safely into the stadium.

The Leap Frogs are part of the Naval Special Warfare Command and are made up of active-duty Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen and support personnel.

One of the paratroopers carried a sign from high above that read: Fear the Goat. Bill the Goat is the mascot of the Naval Academy.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The game kicks off at 3 p.m. in East Rutherford.