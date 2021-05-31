US acknowledges yet another video as Pentagon prepares first-of-its-kind report on UFOs

The Pentagon is expected to submit a first-of-its-kind report on UFOs to the United States Senate by June 25, just as the military is acknowledging the authenticity of yet another video of aircraft moving in unexplainable ways.

Last month investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell released a video of a sphere-shaped aircraft dashing side-to-side, caught on camera from the USS Omaha off the San Diego coast in July 2019.

"This thing appears to drop into the water - a trans medium vehicle," Corbell said. "There was a submarine sent, and nothing was found, no wreckage, no destruction."

That's according to the Department of Defense, which confirmed the authenticity of the videos Corbell has made public, including radar footage Corbell released last week from the same event, showing the Omaha swarmed by as many as 14 UFOs, or what the military calls "unidentified aerial phenomena."

Another video shows night-vision footage of a triangle-shaped UAP flying about 700 feet above the USS Russell.

"They were pyramid-shaped UFOs, and this is in an intelligence briefing, these aren't my words, this is in a classified briefing," said Corbell.

And in the next several weeks, the Senate Intelligence Committee will receive the Secretary of Defense and Director of National Intelligence's unclassified report detailing the data the military and intelligence community has gathered about UAPs over the years.

Retired U.S. Navy Chief Master-at-Arms Sean Cahill says he witnessed tic-tac-shaped UAPs in 2004 while aboard the USS Princeton off the Southern California coast.

"They went, turned in towards the center, and each blinked out of the area," said Cahill.

A fighter pilot sent out to track the UAP caught it on camera, and that video, along with a pair of sightings off the east coast shore in 2014 and 2015, were leaked in 2017. In 2020, the military confirmed the videos' authenticity and declassified them.

Yet questions still remain about whether these UAPs were optical illusions, top-secret domestic technology, advanced foreign threats, or something extraterrestrial.

Cahill says he's hopeful the upcoming report will have some - though certainly not all - of the answers.

"There's not only a level of technology but a mystery that is surrounding us that is going to take all of us to come together and figure out," he said.