US accidentally lists fictional country as trade partner

The U.S. Department of Agriculture listed Wakanda, a fictional nation from the film "Black Panther," as a free trade partner on its online Agricultural Tariff Tracker as of Wednesday thanks to a site-testing snafu.

"The Foreign Agricultural Service staff who maintain the Tariff Tracker have been using test files to ensure that the system is running properly. The Wakanda information should have been removed after testing and has now been taken down," a USDA spokesman told FOX Business.

Wakanda was listed alongside nations including Colombia, Guatemala, and Peru, Twitter user Francis Tseng pointed out Wednesday morning.

"Wakanda is listed as a US free trade partner on the USDA website??" Tseng asked.

The testing also included hundreds of data inputs for Wakanda's imagined agricultural products, including cows and chickens.

"Black Panther" made history less than a week after its release in February 2018, earning $242 million after a blockbuster performance on Presidents Day, according to box office estimates.

