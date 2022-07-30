UPS workers in NYC protest for better working conditions after heat wave

After NYC saw a record-setting heatwave, UPS drivers and warehouse employees are demanding better working conditions such as air-conditioning or even fans in trucks.

"What most people don't realize is that inside the truck, in the cargo area, that can get upwards of 120, 130 degrees," says Brooklyn-based driver Matt Leichenger. "And these trucks--many of them don't have fans--and none of them have air conditioning."

Leichenger has driven for UPS for less than two years and participated in Thursday's 'Safety, not Surveillance' rally.

"Last year alone, I think they made $10 billion in profits--rather than investing in cooling systems for inside the buildings and trucks--they're actually putting money towards driver-facing cameras," Leichenger said.

NYC-based driver Elliot Lewis who has been with the company for three years shared similar frustrations over the decision to install cameras. Lewis tweeted a picture of an inspection report in which his request for a fan was denied as it's a "corporate decision" and highlighted contractual language that such requests "will not unreasonably be denied."

"There's not even an effort to take care of the drivers," adds Leichenger. "But actually just to monitor them more and to have more leverage over them and to treat them more like robots, to dehumanize them even more."

The call for change comes after a home security camera caught a UPS employee collapse while trying to make a delivery in Scottsdale, Arizona in mid-July.

UPS has yet to respond to FOX5's request for comment.