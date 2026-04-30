'World's busiest' NYC Trader Joe's temporarily closing for renovations

The Brief The Trader Joe's at West 72nd Street and Broadway will soon be temporarily closed for renovations, according to The New York Post. A sign found on the store's exterior reveals that May 17 will be the final day the store is open prior to the renovations. Trader Joe's itself claims that the location is the "busiest Trader Joe’s in the world," featuring two elevators and four escalators.



One of the busiest Trader Joe's in Manhattan will be closed due to "major renovation plans."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 22: People rush to get groceries after waiting in line for the opening of a Trader Joe's grocery store on February 22, 2026 in New York City. A major winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions Expand

UWS Trader Joe's temporarily closing

What we know:

The Trader Joe's at West 72nd Street and Broadway will soon be temporarily closed for renovations, according to The New York Post.

A sign found on the store's exterior reveals that May 17 will be the final day the store is open prior to the renovations.

Local perspective:

Found on the Upper West Side, this massive Trader Joe's is only blocks away from Central Park.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 22: People wait in line for the opening of a Trader Joe's grocery store on February 22, 2026 in New York City. A major winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions bringing heavy snowfall and bl Expand

Trader Joe's itself claims that the location is the "busiest Trader Joe’s in the world," featuring two elevators and four escalators.