'World's busiest' NYC Trader Joe's temporarily closing for renovations
UPPER WEST SIDE - One of the busiest Trader Joe's in Manhattan will be closed due to "major renovation plans."
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 22: People rush to get groceries after waiting in line for the opening of a Trader Joe's grocery store on February 22, 2026 in New York City. A major winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions
UWS Trader Joe's temporarily closing
What we know:
The Trader Joe's at West 72nd Street and Broadway will soon be temporarily closed for renovations, according to The New York Post.
A sign found on the store's exterior reveals that May 17 will be the final day the store is open prior to the renovations.
Local perspective:
Found on the Upper West Side, this massive Trader Joe's is only blocks away from Central Park.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 22: People wait in line for the opening of a Trader Joe's grocery store on February 22, 2026 in New York City. A major winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions bringing heavy snowfall and bl
Trader Joe's itself claims that the location is the "busiest Trader Joe’s in the world," featuring two elevators and four escalators.
The Source: This article includes reporting by The New York Post and information provided by Trader Joe's.