Upper Manhattan apartment fire injures 7 firefighters, 2 civilians

Ten people were injured after a five-alarm fire in Upper Manhattan, according to authorities.

The New York Post reported that the fire broke out at around 1:35 a.m. inside of an apartment building at 617 West 141st Street.

It took more than 200f firefighters and EMS personnel to bring the flames under control.

Authorities say the fire spread into the buildings top floor and cockloft - the area between the ceiling and roof of the building - and was extremely difficult to put out.

Seven residents and two firefighters suffered minor injuries in the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.