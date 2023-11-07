Crossing guard struck by yellow taxi on Upper East Side

A 61-year-old crossing guard was struck by a yellow taxi on the Upper East Side, the NYPD said.

It happened Monday afternoon near E. 96th St. and Lexington Avenue.

According to police, the woman was transported to Mount Sinai Morningside in what’s described as stable condition.

The driver did remain at the scene, police said.

So far, no charges have been filed.

Last month, a 63-year-old crossing guard was fatally struck by a dump truck in Queens, police said.

The incident happened at the intersection of Woodhaven Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue.

According to police, Hector Yepes, the 39-year-old driver from New Jersey, stayed on scene. He was arrested and charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to use due care.

The woman, who was identified as an NYPD crossing guard, was found unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.