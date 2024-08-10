Witness chases off attacker assaulting teen on Upper East Side: police

The Brief: A woman was sexually assaulted on the Upper East Side near Gracie Mansion. A witness heard the woman's screams and chased the attacker away from the scene. Police are still looking for a suspect and the investigation remains ongoing.



Police responded to "calls for help" on the Upper East Side overnight Friday.

When officials arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman who said she had been sexually assaulted.

A witness told police they heard screams around 1:20 a.m., stopped the perpetrator in the act and chased them away from the scene.

The woman was allegedly grabbed from behind, dragged and sexually assaulted near 90th Street and York, blocks away from Gracie Mansion.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The investigation remains ongoing. Check back for updates.

In July, a woman shot and killed the mother of her grandchild in an apparent murder-suicide half a block away from the mayor's residence at Gracie Mansion.

NYPD officials said two women were found with gunshot wounds at E 88th Street between York and East End.

The victim was a 45-year-old woman, believed to be the mother of the toddler in the car. Police said the shooter was a 65-year-old retired Cook County, Illinois, probation officer who had been living with family members in New York City.

The retired probation officer is believed to be the grandmother of the victim's child, police said.

Detectives said they believe the grandmother shot the mother and then herself.