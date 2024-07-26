Upper East Side shooting: 1 woman dead, 1 injured; child found nearby

Two women were shot, one fatally, in broad daylight on the Upper East Side Friday, according to police.

Police also found a 4-year-old boy alone in a vehicle near the scene.

Officials say the shooting happened around 9 a.m. near Carl Schurz Park.

The relation of the child is unknown at this time.

SkyFOX shows heavy police activity near 519 East 88th Street where one woman was shot and killed and another shot in the lower back and taken to a nearby hospital.

One resident who lives across from the shooting told FOX 5 the incident has rattled the neighborhood.

"It's more about gun control...and that it could happen right across from Gracie Mansion. Nowhere is safe in the new New York," Lori Selinger said.

Gracie Mansion is located East 88th Street and East End Avenue less than a block away from the scene.

Their conditions are unknown. Police have not confirmed any arrests.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.