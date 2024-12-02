Upper East Side 3-alarm fire leaves 1 critically hurt, 2 firefighters injured: FDNY

article

A massive three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday evening at a six-story apartment building on East 82nd Street between York and East End avenues in Manhattan, leaving one civilian critically injured and two firefighters with minor injuries.

The FDNY said they received a call at 7:17 p.m. and arrived at the scene where the fire was consuming the building's fifth floor and spreading to the sixth floor and the building's cockloft.

33 units and 138 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

Officials confirmed the critical injury of a civilian who was transported to the hospital, while two firefighters suffered minor injuries during the operation.

This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more details become available.