Man stabbed in the neck, killed in 'unprovoked' subway attack

The NYPD is asking for th e public's help finding a suspect who stabbed a man to death while sleeping on a subway train in Manhattan on Sunday.

The victim was riding a northbound 2 train entering Penn Station at around 12:17 a.m. in Midtown when he was stabbed in the neck by an unknown assailant in an unprovoked attack.

The suspect then took off through the station and remained at large.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead. On Monday, the NYPD identified the victim as 32-year-old Akeem Loney of Randall's Island.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect.

He is described as a man with a dark complexion, approximately 5'9" tall, 185 pounds, medium build, and was last seen wearing a white baseball hat, a black face mask, a gray jacket, a white shirt with an orange and black checkered hood, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.

