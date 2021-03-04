Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen with outdoor dining, shopping experience

article

Theme park enthusiasts will officially be able to get a taste of Universal Studios Hollywood when it takes its first step toward reopening with an outdoor dining and shopping experience beginning March 12.

"Taste of Universal" will be held within certain sections of the park on weekends from noon to 7 p.m. with coronavirus safety guidelines in place including limited capacity, physical distancing, and required face coverings.

Rides and shows remain closed. However, the experience gives access to nearly 70 culinary options, including 30 new ones. Adults may choose up to five options and kids can select up to three, with more available to purchase.

According to a press release, some of the food options include:

• Springfield, U.S.A.: Home of The Simpsons featuring Krusty Burger, Suds McDuff’s Hot Dog House, the Lard Lad Donut Cart and Kwik-E-Mart.

• The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Feel the magic of Harry Potter and enjoy shops including Honeydukes, Ollivanders, and Owl Post. The eateries Three Broomsticks Fish & Chips, Sticky Toffee Pudding and Butterbeer will also be open.

• Minion Café: Parkgoers can enjoy the debut of the Minion Café that will offer items such as Nutella banana pudding and grilled cheese sandwiches with meatballs.

• Hollywood & Dine: This section of the park will feature Cocina Mexicana, Hollywood & Dine, and City Snack Shop.

Guests will also be able to preview "The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash," and the Animation Store.

The press release also states that photo opportunities will be available with select characters with physical distancing protocols in place.

In addition, guests will be able to continue their day with even more shopping and dining at Universal CityWalk.

Tickets will be priced at $44 plus tax for adults and $25 plus tax for kids aged 3-9. Universal Annual and Season Pass members are eligible for a discount.

