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Passenger detained at Newark Airport after 'altercation' on United flight: Police

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Published  May 2, 2026 10:52pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
The FAA Air Traffic Control tower at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Newark, New Jersey, US, on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary ground stop for some flights to Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday due to staffing, according to an advisory. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images article

The FAA Air Traffic Control tower at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Newark, New Jersey. (Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images) ( )

The Brief

    • A passenger on a United Airlines flight was detained at Newark Airport on Saturday night, May 2.
    • The 48-year-old man was taken for a psychiatric evaluation.
    • One other person was injured but refused medical treatment.

NEWARK, N.J. - A United Airlines passenger was detained after the flight landed at Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday.

What we know:

Port Authority Police officers were called to the airport after reports of an "altercation" on a flight.

When United flight 1837 from the Dominican Republic landed around 6 p.m., officers detained a 48-year-old man. The man was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. 

Officers said another person was offered medical treatment, but refused.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't share any information about the "altercation" on board the flight, and did not indicate if there may be any charges pending.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Port Authority Police Department.

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