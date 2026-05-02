Passenger detained at Newark Airport after 'altercation' on United flight: Police

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The Brief A passenger on a United Airlines flight was detained at Newark Airport on Saturday night, May 2. The 48-year-old man was taken for a psychiatric evaluation. One other person was injured but refused medical treatment.



A United Airlines passenger was detained after the flight landed at Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday.

What we know:

Port Authority Police officers were called to the airport after reports of an "altercation" on a flight.

When United flight 1837 from the Dominican Republic landed around 6 p.m., officers detained a 48-year-old man. The man was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Officers said another person was offered medical treatment, but refused.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't share any information about the "altercation" on board the flight, and did not indicate if there may be any charges pending.