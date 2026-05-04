Latest on United Airlines Newark truck, light pole strike

The Brief A United Airlines flight from Venice flew unusually low while landing in Newark Sunday, clipping a light pole and sending landing gear debris into a delivery truck on the New Jersey Turnpike. The truck driver was injured by shattered glass and taken to the hospital, but no passengers or crew on the plane were hurt, and the aircraft landed safely. The FAA and NTSB are now investigating, with officials reviewing flight data and cockpit recordings as questions remain about how the plane’s clearance was misjudged.



Federal investigators are now looking into a frightening incident involving a United Airlines flight that struck a light pole and a delivery truck while landing at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Authorities say, remarkably, no one was seriously injured.

What happened to United plane in Newark?

What we know:

The incident happened Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. as United Airlines Flight 169 was making its final approach into Newark from Venice, Italy.

Officials say the Boeing 767 flew unusually low over the New Jersey Turnpike, clipping a light pole before part of the aircraft, including a landing gear tire, struck a Bakery Express delivery truck below.

Dashcam video shows the truck driver pulling off the highway moments before the impact, looking up after hearing a loud noise.

What happened to truck driver in United plane incident?

Seconds later, debris from the plane crashes through the truck’s windshield.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was released, said the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport.

Investigators say the light pole that was hit then fell and struck a nearby Jeep on the roadway.

Despite the collision, the plane continued on and landed safely at Newark Airport. None of the passengers or crew members on board were injured.

NJ Turnpike

At Newark, planes land low over traffic on the NJ Turnpike, with the runway just a stone’s throw from the highway.

What is United saying?

Now, both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The NTSB says a team is on the ground and has directed United Airlines to turn over the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder.

What they're saying:

Aviation expert Kyle Bailey says investigators will likely focus on how the plane cleared objects during landing. "My gut feeling is they probably just misjudged that undercarriage, how far below the airplane it actually sits," Bailey said. He added that fatigue could also be a factor after a long international flight.

United Airlines says its maintenance team is assessing the aircraft and that it will conduct a "rigorous safety investigation."

The National Transportation Safety Board said an NTSB investigator would arrive in Newark on Monday and that it had directed United to provide the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder for the investigation.

The airline also confirmed the flight crew has been removed from service during the investigation.

What's next:

A preliminary report from the NTSB is expected within 30 days.