United Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing in Newark after technical issue

A United Airlines flight to São Paulo, Brazil was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark-Liberty International Airport early on Thursday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration says that United Airlines Flight 149 landed safely after the crew reported an emergency. The plane reportedly suffered a problem with its hydraulics.

A video of the plane showed what appeared to be sparks coming off of it. It also showed what appeared to be debris falling off of the plane. An image on Twitter showed what was believed to be a small piece of metal from the plane on the ground.

The Boeing 777-200 made repeated circles over the Atlantic Ocean before returning to the airport at around 1 a.m., about 90 minutes after it took off from Newark.

FOX 5 News has requested information from the airline. This story will be updated when they respond.