Suspect arrested for Union Chick-Fil-A shooting, charged with murder: Officials

The Brief A Newark man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a Union Township Chick-Fil-A last month. Jaheed Fields faces murder, attempted murder and weapons charges. One person was killed, and six others were injured after they were shot inside a Chick-Fil-A on Route 22 in Union Township on April 11.



A Newark man was arrested this week and charged in connection with a deadly mass shooting at a Union Township Chick-Fil-A restaurant.

Chick-Fil-A shooting suspect arrested

What we know:

Jaheed Fields was arrested on Friday, May 1, the Union County Prosecutor's Office announced. Fields was charged with one count of murder, six counts of attempted murder and multiple weapons charges for the April shooting.

1 killed in Chick-Fil-A shooting

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 dead, 6 injured after mass shooting erupts inside Chick-fil-A in NJ

The backstory:

The shooting happened on April 11, at a Chick-Fil-A restaurant on Route 22 in Union Township. Police were called out to the restaurant around 9 p.m. that day, after reports of gunfire.

When they got there, they walked into what officers called a "chaotic" scene. Seven people were shot inside the restaurant. Six of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The seventh, whom officials identified as 23-year-old Malik Shepherd of New York City, was killed.

What they're saying:

Union County Prosecutor William Daniel called the shooting "brazen" and "an affront to our citizens and the security they deserve."

What's next:

Fields is awaiting his next court date at the Essex County Jail, officials said.