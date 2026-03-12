Union alleges MTA buses operated with redlined mechanical problems

The Brief Transport Workers Union Local 100 says 23 buses were put on the road after being "redlined," a term used when a bus is flagged for a mechanical failure or maintenance issue that requires attention. Union leaders also say the MTA is facing a staffing shortage, claiming the agency is about 10% short on bus mechanics. In a statement, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority disputed the union’s claims, saying that if a bus has a safety issue, it is not put into service.



A transit union is raising concerns about the safety of New York City buses, alleging that dozens of vehicles were sent into service despite being flagged for critical mechanical issues, including dangerously worn brake pads.

What we know:

Transport Workers Union Local 100 says 23 buses were put on the road after being "redlined," a term used when a bus is flagged for a mechanical failure or maintenance issue that requires attention. Union leaders argue that some of those issues posed potential safety risks to riders and pedestrians.

"MTA buses are an integral part of what keeps our city moving," said a union official, noting that buses continued operating during recent snowstorms. "After taking a beating in those conditions, a number of buses developed mechanical problems that were flagged. But the buses were sent out anyway."

Problems in the Bronx

At the Gun Hill Road Depot in the Bronx, union representatives showed reporters brake pads they say illustrate the problem. One pad appeared properly cushioned, while another was worn down to the metal.

"Whenever they redline a bus, there’s a mechanical failure or a maintenance issue that needs to be addressed," a union leader said. "But in their zeal to get the buses on the road, they say, ‘Maybe it’s not really what it is, and let’s just put it out and see what happens.’"

Transit workers say worn brake pads could have devastating consequences.

"When you actually hit that brake, you want that bus to stop," one worker said. "God forbid you have a person walking in front of your bus. You’ll kill a person. And if you hit a car, compare a bus to a car, if that bus is going 20 miles an hour, the rear bumper is going to be in the front seat."

In a statement, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority disputed the union’s claims, saying that if a bus has a safety issue, it is not put into service. The agency said it follows long-established safety and maintenance guidelines.

But the union maintains that after it testified at a recent MTA meeting, 21 of the 23 buses it identified were found to have brake defects and were subsequently pulled from service.

What they're saying:

Union leaders also say the MTA is facing a staffing shortage, claiming the agency is about 10% short on bus mechanics. They attribute the shortfall to what they describe as uncompetitive starting salaries.

"We’ve sounded the alarm many times. We’ve asked for HR to keep hiring up," a union official said. "They say they’re hiring, but they’re not hiring at the rate that people are leaving."

The MTA has not publicly addressed the union’s claims about staffing levels.

The dispute comes as city buses continue to serve as a critical transportation link for millions of New Yorkers each day.