Uniformed NYPD Lieutenant assaulted on subway, 2 arrested: Police

A uniformed NYPD Lieutenant was hospitalized over the weekend after he was attacked by two men as he was responding to a fight inside a Bronx subway station, authorities say.

Police say NYPD Lt Gypsy Pichardo was responding to a train conductor's call for help when he attempted to order two weapon-carrying suspects off of the 1 train at the 238th Street Station in X on Saturday night.

"Every New Yorker should be petrified of that, really every New Yorker sees that, should be petrified of that. It's not just the subway, you should be petrified walking the street if this is what happens when people are that emboldened." — Louis Turco, President of the Lieutenant's Benevolent Association

Authorities say the two suspects refused to leave the train, and instead attacked Pichardo, hitting him in the face and body.

"I wasn't completely shocked, and that's what's scary that this happened to one of our uniformed officers," said Louis Turco, President of the Lieutenant's Benevolent Association. "We've seen these dramatic confrontations of what our officers are going through on a daily basis."

Lt. Pichardo, a 17-year veteran of the force and a member of the New York Dominican Officers Organization, required stitches on his face and suffered damage to his eye, which will require a specialist.

The fact that the attackers went after a uniformed officer should worry everyone, says LBA President Louis Turco.

"Every New Yorker should be petrified of that, really every New Yorker sees that, should be petrified of that. It's not just the subway, you should be petrified walking the street if this is what happens when people are that emboldened," Turco said.

Photos of Pichardo after the attack show him bloodied, with one eye swollen shut.

"That's sad, it just goes to show you, it's a sign of the times," said one subway rider.

Turco is calling for severe penalties for the suspects.

"The punishment should fit the crime. This can't be a slap on the wrist, because if it is, the next New Yorker who doesn't have a gun or taser or a uniform, God help them," Turco said.

Other officers chased the suspects and arrested Marquise Webb of Yonkers and Brian Innocent of New Rochelle. The NYPD says they are charged with half a dozen crimes. A knife, boxcutter and straight razor were recovered at the scene.